Dajin Lithium (CVE:DJI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dajin Lithium Corp. (CVE:DJI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.75. Dajin Lithium shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 4,571 shares.

Dajin Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.32 million and a P/E ratio of -15.96.

About Dajin Lithium

Dajin Lithium Corp., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It explores for lithium, potash, and boron minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in Teels Marsh Project that covers 403 placer mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,202 hectares located in the Teels Marsh valley of Mineral County, Nevada; and Alkali Lake project, which includes 62 placer mineral claims situated in the Alkali Spring valley of Esmeralda county, Nevada.

