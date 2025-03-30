Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 229.0 days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DPBSF stock remained flat at C$25.35 during trading hours on Friday. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 52 week low of C$25.35 and a 52 week high of C$43.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.60.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to Freight Services & Trading.

