Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Shares Sold by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,385,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,101 shares during the quarter. Delcath Systems comprises about 5.2% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delcath Systems were worth $16,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the third quarter worth $102,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

DCTH stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $439.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 150.70% and a negative return on equity of 338.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCTH. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Delcath Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

