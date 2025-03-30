Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Boosted by ARK & TLK Investments LLC

ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,967,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,394 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 23.6% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $68,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stage Harbor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,208,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,659,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 609,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after buying an additional 58,842 shares during the period. Finally, Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,708,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

