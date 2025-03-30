Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,000 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the February 28th total of 314,100 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,007,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NVDD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,401,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,811,030. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $13.50.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.0499 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares
Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
