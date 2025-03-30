Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the February 28th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DHCNL traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,368. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

