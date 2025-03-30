Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $2.01 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,999,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,532,000 after purchasing an additional 123,929 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,424. This trade represents a 22.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.05, for a total value of $3,710,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,195.85. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,755 shares of company stock worth $29,792,021. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $306.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.06 and a 200-day moving average of $355.78. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $221.53 and a 52-week high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

