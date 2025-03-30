Dorsey Wright & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $40.43 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

