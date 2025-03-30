Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 59,380 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,040,000 after acquiring an additional 82,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $55.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $57.96.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

