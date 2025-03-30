DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
DURECT Stock Performance
DURECT stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.91.
DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 198.58% and a negative return on equity of 300.62%. As a group, analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About DURECT
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
