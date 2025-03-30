Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance
Shares of ECCC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.24. 2,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $24.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23.
Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.1354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.
About Eagle Point Credit
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
