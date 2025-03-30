easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Get easyJet alerts:

About easyJet

(Get Free Report)

See Also

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.