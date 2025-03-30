Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the February 28th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:EVG opened at $10.97 on Friday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $11.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0743 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

