Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the February 28th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NYSE:EVG opened at $10.97 on Friday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $11.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0743 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
