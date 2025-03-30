Ecora Resources’ (ECOR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 130 ($1.68) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ecora Resources from GBX 140 ($1.81) to GBX 145 ($1.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of ECOR stock opened at GBX 59.60 ($0.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of £183.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.67. Ecora Resources has a one year low of GBX 54.20 ($0.70) and a one year high of GBX 88.90 ($1.15).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Ecora Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. Ecora Resources’s payout ratio is 65.97%.

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating

a sustainable future. The company is listed on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a

sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy.

