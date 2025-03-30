Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Edap Tms stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.
