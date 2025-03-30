Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Edap Tms stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 73,361 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Edap Tms by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Edap Tms by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

