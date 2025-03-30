Edelcoin (EDLC) Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Edelcoin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Edelcoin token can now be bought for about $4.14 or 0.00005009 BTC on popular exchanges. Edelcoin has a market cap of $10.97 billion and approximately $13,324.88 worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $82,884.68 or 1.00175091 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,559.10 or 0.99781586 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Edelcoin Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,648,126,976 tokens. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1. Edelcoin’s official message board is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. Edelcoin’s official website is edelcoin.com.

Edelcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Edelcoin is 4.33375146 USD and is up 11.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $14,134.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

