Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 268,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,449.0 days.
Elisa Oyj Price Performance
ELMUF remained flat at $45.17 during trading hours on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08.
Elisa Oyj Company Profile
