Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 2,199 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.46.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.