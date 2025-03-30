Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PTC by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in PTC by 1,140.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC opened at $154.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.97. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.80 and a 1 year high of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

