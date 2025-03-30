Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.93 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,052 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $40.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

