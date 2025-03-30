Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 712 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,161,000 after buying an additional 3,901,227 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,059,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,774,000 after acquiring an additional 817,501 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 403.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 839,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,620,000 after purchasing an additional 672,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,179,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,058,000 after purchasing an additional 424,487 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $81.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.63 and a one year high of $89.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average of $78.25.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,648. This represents a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

