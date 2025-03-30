Emblem (CVE:EMC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and traded as low as $1.84. Emblem shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 597,714 shares changing hands.

Emblem Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The firm has a market cap of $245.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.89.

Emblem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emblem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emblem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.