Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGRP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 28,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,900. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

