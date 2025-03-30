EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 244,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 89,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after buying an additional 100,691 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 22,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 328,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KROS. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair lowered Keros Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush cut Keros Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $100.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.39. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.22. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

