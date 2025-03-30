EntryPoint Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 128.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,439 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Nano Dimension by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 379,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 193,546 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 86.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 383,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 177,951 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $356.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.45. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.