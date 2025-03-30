EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 1,474.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GCMG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Down 1.4 %

GCMG opened at $13.25 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 441.67 and a beta of 0.58.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is currently 1,466.67%.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

