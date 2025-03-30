EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Up 89.8% in March

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 89.8% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESLOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESLOY

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Down 1.0 %

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

Shares of ESLOY traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,132. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $103.41 and a 1-year high of $155.46.

(Get Free Report)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.