Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $37,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 4,323,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $639,994,000 after buying an additional 1,431,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $472,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,645 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 433,534 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $79,172,000 after purchasing an additional 57,621 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 418,272 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $77,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock opened at $168.10 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.15.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.43.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

