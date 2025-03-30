Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Now – March 27th

Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Union Pacific, and Norfolk Southern are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the physical inventory or reserves of fertilizer products that producers, distributors, and retailers hold to meet current and future agricultural demand. These stocks act as a buffer against supply chain disruptions and seasonal fluctuations, ensuring that farmers have timely access to essential nutrients for crop growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,975. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.68. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $89.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.72.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.01. The company had a trading volume of 463,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.42. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

