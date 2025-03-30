Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT) Short Interest Down 51.9% in March

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.28% of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBOT traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $99.86 million, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.23. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.067 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses thought to have potentially provide disruption to the marketplace. The fund holds global disruptive automation companies, from industrial robotics to autonomous driving and AI.

