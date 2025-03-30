Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FENY. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 882,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.