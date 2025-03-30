Financial Comparison: Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) & Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM)

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) and Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tyra Biosciences and Sunshine Biopharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyra Biosciences N/A N/A -$69.13 million ($1.61) -6.07 Sunshine Biopharma $32.96 million 0.07 -$4.51 million ($150.88) -0.01

Sunshine Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Tyra Biosciences. Tyra Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunshine Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

84.1% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tyra Biosciences and Sunshine Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyra Biosciences N/A -24.56% -23.31% Sunshine Biopharma -12.82% -17.89% -14.25%

Volatility & Risk

Tyra Biosciences has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunshine Biopharma has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tyra Biosciences and Sunshine Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyra Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tyra Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $30.83, indicating a potential upside of 215.59%. Sunshine Biopharma has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 650.00%. Given Sunshine Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunshine Biopharma is more favorable than Tyra Biosciences.

Summary

Sunshine Biopharma beats Tyra Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma and other solid tumors. The company is also developing TYRA-300 for skeletal conditions, including achondroplasia, hypochondroplasia, thanatophoric dysplasia, and other FGFR3-driven genetic syndromes; TYRA-200, a candidate in Phase 1 clinical trial for bile duct and solid tumors; and TYRA-430 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products. The company is developing SBFM-PL4, a protease inhibitor for the treatment of SARS coronavirus infections; Adva-27a, a small chemotherapy molecule to treat pancreatic cancer; and K1.1 mRNA, a lipid nano-particle for liver cancer. It also offers Essential 9, an amino acids capsules; Calcium-Vitamin D supplement under the Essential Calcium-Vitamin D brand name; and L-Citrulline and Taurine products. In addition, the company provides various generic prescription drugs for osteoporosis, cardiovascular, antipsychotic, antibacterial, hypertension, anti-inflammatory, allergy, antibiotic, central nervous system, diabetes, urology, antifungal, antimalarial, oncology, gastroenterology, and anticonvulsant indications. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

