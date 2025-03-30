Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.2 %

C stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

