First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Bought by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 344,423 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.50. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

