First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Down 30.8% in March

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 518.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $688,000.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,350. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.03.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

