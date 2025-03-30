First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROBT traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.23. 47,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,652. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $426.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.