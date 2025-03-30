First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 573,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,432,000 after acquiring an additional 37,716 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 154,103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,409,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1,980.4% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 122,030 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FYC traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.46. The stock had a trading volume of 40,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,498. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $60.52 and a 1-year high of $85.01. The stock has a market cap of $416.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.91.

About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

