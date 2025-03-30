Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the February 28th total of 16,900 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Forward Industries Stock Down 7.1 %
FORD stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. 42,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,195. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 227.10%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Industries in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
