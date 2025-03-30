FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,200 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the February 28th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FOXO Technologies Stock Down 14.7 %

FOXO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,679,984. FOXO Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOXO Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FOXO Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.67% of FOXO Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXO Technologies Company Profile

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

