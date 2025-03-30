FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:XOCT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bullseye Investment Management LLC

Bullseye Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:XOCT – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,004 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – October were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOCT opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.26. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - October alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – October Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – October (XOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:XOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.