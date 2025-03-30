FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.27. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

FullNet Communications Trading Up 8.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

FullNet Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0041 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from FullNet Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

FullNet Communications Company Profile

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access services; web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

