Fund Evaluation Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,593 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,764,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,537,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 35,861 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.65 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

