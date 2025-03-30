Fund Evaluation Group LLC Takes $2.30 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 398.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VIOO opened at $96.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.42. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $93.54 and a 12-month high of $119.04.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.