Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Shares Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.46). 608,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,232,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.50 ($1.55).

Funding Circle Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of £336.32 million, a P/E ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Funding Circle (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 0.80 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Funding Circle had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Funding Circle Holdings plc will post 0.0797592 earnings per share for the current year.

Funding Circle Company Profile

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a leading UK lending platform for SME borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, Funding Circle has extended more than £13.6bn in credit to c.103,000 businesses in the UK.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch.

