Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Shares Up 82.9% – What’s Next?

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) was up 82.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 1,263 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Gafisa Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.

About Gafisa

Gafisa SA operates as a development and construction company under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company is involved in residential, commercial, and hotel projects. It also provides technical consultancy services, and real estate management and construction services to third parties. Gafisa SA was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

