GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

