Gearbox Protocol One Day Volume Tops $765,294.83 (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a market cap of $30.22 million and $765,294.83 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00305669 USD and is down -6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $787,477.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

