Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 121.9% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ GLADZ opened at $25.60 on Friday. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48.
Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.
Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
leaders in private equity, debt and real estate ownership and financing, the gladstone companies are a family of public investment funds. our funds as applicable, invest in commercial real estate, farmland, and small and medium-sized companies and provide financing to such businesses across the capital structure, from second lien and mezzanine debt, to equity and real estate financing solutions.
