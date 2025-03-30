Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Update

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 3,111.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HERO traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $25.65. 7,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,922. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $27.53.

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

