Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 901.0 days.
Grenke Stock Performance
Grenke stock remained flat at $15.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. Grenke has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.
About Grenke
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grenke
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.